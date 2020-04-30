Outlander cast send Sam Heughan fun, and funny, birthday wishes







If you ever needed a reminder that the Outlander cast really is one big family, we’ve got a good bit of that within this article! After all, today is Sam Heughan’s birthday, and we’re seeing all sorts of funny messages sent to the man behind Jamie Fraser.

What do we have for you below? Think in terms of messages from the likes of Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Tim Downie, and David Berry — people who have spent a great deal of time on-set with Sam over the past few years. They know him as the actor, but also a friend. They also recognize that this is a big milestone — Sam turns 40 today — and they want to make it special for him. The message from David is incredibly fun, as he also showcases some of his artistic talents. (Apparently, Berry is more than just a great actor — he also is rather artistically inclined, as well!)

For some more news on Outlander in video form, check out our thoughts on this past episode below! Meanwhile, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

No doubt, Outlander has been an enormous part of Sam’s life over the past several years, and has allowed him to both get exciting roles in Bloodshot and other projects — while also still raising a great deal of money for charity through My Peak Challenge. He’s proven himself to be giving to both fans and the community, and he’s also in the midst of one of his best seasons. He’s allowed Jamie Fraser to have the necessarily “King of Men” qualities — strength, courage, but also humility and frailty. He’s a well-rounded character who you can find a way to relate to, even if he lived centuries in the past.

Sam’s had a wonderful road to 40 — here’s to hoping that there are so many more great years to come!

Related News – Be sure to get some more details on this weekend’s new episode, written by Diana Gabaldon

What are you the most grateful for to Sam Heughan on his birthday?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around to get some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram HBDx40🥳🎂 @samheughan A post shared by David Berry (@mrdavidberry) on Apr 30, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







