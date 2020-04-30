SEAL Team season 3 ratings rise; where does it leave season 4?







For those of you hoping that a SEAL Team season 4 renewal will happen at CBS, we consider the latest news hopeful. After all, the show has tied its best ratings of the whole season!

Last night’s big new episode generated a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which ties a November episode for the best of the entire season. With over 5.82 million viewers, it is also the third-most-watched installment so far. While ratings for most broadcast shows are higher than expected this year due to the health crisis, we still think that this is a great performance for the David Boreanaz drama as we prepare now for the final episode of the season.

Granted, even before last night’s ratings came in, we still felt reasonably confident that a season 4 renewal was going to be coming. After all, isn’t there a lot of evidence elsewhere that some good news was going to come in? Think about it this way — a number of other CBS shows are ending and we think that SEAL Team is generating better numbers than a few other programs on the schedule. It ultimately feels like there are some shows that would be canceled long before SEAL Team is.

We will also say that the good news didn’t just stop with SEAL Team, as last night’s new episode of SWAT ended up also generating a 0.7 rating. This marks the best numbers that we’ve seen from that show in a while, and maybe that will be enough to also give it a boost. Like with SEAL Team, there is one more episode to go for the Shemar Moore series — you’re just going to be waiting for a while longer to see it. Think in terms of May 20, which is when it’s going to come on after we get through the end of Survivor: Winners at War.

