The Flash season 6 episode 19 spoilers: First finale details!







The Flash season 6 episode 19 is the final episode of the season — it wasn’t written to be the finale, but the current health crisis is dictating that it is.

Still, we do think that this episode could have some elements that at least make it feel like a finale. Take, for example, the idea of Iris getting out of the Mirrorverse with the help of Barry … or at least so we hope. The truth here is that we’ve been dealing with this Iris – mirror conflict for what seems like forever, really to the point where we’ve started to question whether we’re ever going to see it resolved this season. We’ve found a lot of what is going on to be incredibly compelling, but we do also want some extremely-intense battle to go down involving Eva and all of the forces on the outside world.

For at least a few more details on what to expect here, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 6 episode 19 synopsis below:

“THE FLASH” SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619). Original airdate 5/12/2020.

So how are some of the planned stories from this season going to be resolved? If we had to guess, we would wager that the first few episodes of season 7 will do their part in order to resolve the stories of season 6, and then they will move forward into whatever the plans were for the future. Our feeling is that if there were already some ideas for a longer arc in season 7, they may be trimmed down a little … not that we think that anything was super-concrete as of yet in the first place. Writers rooms have always been flexible, but at the same time these are extreme circumstances.

