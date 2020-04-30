Riverdale season 4 finale promo: ‘Killing Mr. Honey’ theories







Next week’s Riverdale season 4 finale carries with it the title of “Killing Mr. Honey,” and we gotta say that it looks weird. Very weird. As in, are some of these characters actually going to murder the guy while wearing rabbit masks?

Well, the promo below certainly makes it seem like Mr. Honey is actually being offed — the moment that all of the students raise their hands when asked about having experience dealing with dead bodies is hilarious. It’s a pretty clear reminder of just how weird and crazy this show is … and how much they’ve all gone through since the very start of it. Is it really out of the realm of possibility that they would do something like this? This show at least has done enough to make you stop for a second and at least think about it.

In the end, though, we firmly believe that Riverdale isn’t actually going to kill off Mr. Honey … though they clearly want you to be a little crazy over the fact. This entire sequence may just be a manifestation of Jughead’s story, which he is using in order to try and get into school. It’s a pretty dark and twisted thing for him to write, but a lot of guys his age tend to dive into this sort of era of their work. It wouldn’t be that surprising … and it’s a little more believable than all of them just donning masks and offing Mr. Honey in real life right now.

This episode, alas, wasn’t meant to be the finale — and judging from what we’re seeing at this point, it’s going to end up being a rather weird conclusion to the show if it ends up being the case.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Riverdale!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Riverdale season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







