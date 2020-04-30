NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Will Linda Hunt be around more?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 isn’t a sure thing right now, but every seems to be moving forward with that very thought in mind. All signs point to more new episodes coming, and it’s really a matter of when CBS chooses to announce it. If we’re wrong, we’ll be shocked — and it seems like the same can be said for the folks behind the scenes.

One thing that the writers seem to be planning for the time being is a chance for more of Linda Hunt as Hetty. While she had some memorable episodes, with the milestone co-written by Eric Christian Olsen being among them, she also had extended absences yet again. We may not even find out for sure where she’s been all this time, at least according to what executive producer Frank Military had to say to TV Guide:

“I think we’ll probably see more of her than we have this season. She is very much the heart and soul [of the show] … Hetty is a very mysterious character. Sometimes we find out what she’s been doing — sometimes we don’t. Fans have gotten used to the idea that she’s not always there; people have gotten used to the idea that Hetty could be doing lots of interesting and complex stuff all over the world.”

We’d love to see more backstory when it comes to Hetty on the show, especially since there is so much to explore when it comes to what she has gone through and also what she could continue to go through. If there are more adversaries to introduce, why not do that? If nothing else, Linda Hunt brings so much power and charisma to this role. She’s a master of subtlety and she can move mountains with just a few words of dialogue. We hope the show uses her more — after all, we need a little bit more stability with a roster that has been ever-changing over time.

