Blue Bloods season 10 finale: Tom Selleck wants two more seasons







The Blue Bloods season 10 finale is set to air on CBS this Friday, and we know that there are some big stories ahead for many characters. Take Frank Reagan, for example, as he takes on an ethical dilemma that is going to hit close to home for him. We all love our Frank stories, but could this one take us by surprise?

Beyond this finale, nothing is altogether certain when it comes to the future of the series … but Tom Selleck himself has made his stance clear. Speaking in advance of this episode airing in a new interview with TV Insider, he had the following to say about his hopes for the future:

Well, I’m negotiating with CBS about next season. I’d like them to order two seasons. We can do much better shows if we know where we’re going. This show has lasted because the characters have been allowed to grow and change. The potential is limitless in my opinion. The cast seems to love each other; I sure love them. The actors are doing phenomenal work. Everybody’s very much aware that this is maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity—a show that’s found its way and is welcomed by an audience. I’m ready to go back when it’s okay to start again.

This is a great message to hear from the star of your show, especially when there are so many others who tend to want to leave after a certain point. Sure, this is no guarantee that there will be a two-season renewal or that everyone will come back, but we like to think this is a great gig! It’s not too demanding on any one actor and the ratings are still very much there.

