SWAT season 3 episode 21 return date: The big finale







Just in case you find yourself interested in learning the SWAT season 3 episode 21 return date, we’ve got that within! That is, of course, going along with news that this episode is the big finale.

While there are a number of shows out broadcast television that were forced to wrap early because of the global health crisis, SWAT at least got a chance to film the majority of their season. (Consider this one of the merits of starting early.) While they didn’t get to episode 22, they made it close to it and hopefully, this story will be suitable as a good final episode.

Unfortunately, you are going to be stuck for a while waiting to see it come on the air. Because of the SEAL Team finale next week and a two-hour episode, there is no SWAT on May 6. Meanwhile, there is also no SWAT on May 13 due to the presence of a three-hour Survivor finale and reunion show. This episode will air on Wednesday, May 20.

The top question to answer here is whether or not this episode is going to serve as the final one of the series and, at least for now, there is no firm answer to that. We’d love for there to be a season 4 of SWAT coming in the future but, at least for now, nothing is 100% confirmed. We’re at least hopeful due to the show’s global audience, and then also the fact that CBS may not be so keen to pick up so many pilots. Think about it like this — how will the network order a ton of shows when they aren’t able to see footage for most of them?

Over the next week or two, we feel like there will be at least a little more insight on the SWAT finale. As of right now, though, we’re a little bit far away still.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 3 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







