Outlander season 5 episode 11 spoilers: More on Diana Gabaldon episode







You do not have to wait too much longer to check out Outlander season 5 episode 11 — which is a good thing, judging from the exciting content within “Journeycake”

What does journeycake even mean? As a non-book reader, the closest thing that we can surmise is that it is a reference to a cornbread-like creation, one that has some roots in New England but could spread elsewhere. Regardless of the title, there are wonderful reasons for excitement given the presence of Diana Gabaldon as the writer for the installment. Every word is crafted through her lens, and no one knows these characters or their stories better. It’s been years since Diana penned an episode of the show, and there are so many directions that she can take the narrative now as we near the season 5 finish line.

For more discussion on this past Outlander episode, be sure to watch our take on episode 10 at the bottom of this article! If you want to make sure you don’t miss any of our episode discussions, the best thing to do is to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Think for a moment about where we are — Stephen Bonnet is dead, and while there may produce a measure of some relief, the Revolutionary War still looms. Meanwhile, we hardly believe as though Brianna is cured of her trauma, and there are so many struggles coming at Fraser’s Ridge that Roger and Bree could escape. That is, of course, provided they decide to return to their own time. This is a decision that was mapped out a lot in the early promotional material for the season, and it is going to take center stage within this episode. The synopsis below offers up a few more pieces of information:

A revelation about Jemmy forces Roger and Brianna to choose between staying in the eighteenth century and returning to the safety of the future. Jamie finds that unrest in the backcountry has given rise to a new power – an organization led by the unpredictable Brown brothers. Claire finds that her attempts to make this time safer for her family have dire, unintended consequences.

The image above is one of many for this upcoming episode, and it signals that determining how to deal with some of these new threats will be a family decision — as could what Roger and Bree want to do in terms of their future.

Related News – Outlander sets a new season high in the ratings

What excites you the most entering Outlander season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want other news related to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







