White Collar revival: Could something happen for Matt Bomer, cast?

Over the past couple of days, a lot of discussion has kicked off about the subject of a revival — with some of it starting with creator Jeff Eastin’s comment about trying to make something happen.

working hard to make that happen — Jeff Eastin (@jeffeastin) April 28, 2020

Following this, we then had a rather humorous comment from series star Matt Bomer himself — suffice it to say, he seems interested in playing Neal Caffrey again.

Then, Eastin responded to that with a photo of said fedora…

It's right here waiting for you. Time to get Neal out of retirement… pic.twitter.com/EeDHDf1PYo — Jeff Eastin (@jeffeastin) April 28, 2020

Bomer then responded to this with a “let’s do it,” and that makes us very excited. Yet, it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a lot of indication that there is official interesting from a network/streaming provider just yet. We will say, however, that with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, we wonder if that could be a suitable home for a White Collar movie. Or, if original network USA wants to give it a shot, they could use a few more original programs. We could see a movie making a whole lot of sense, based on how the final season ended. Or, why not consider a six-episode limited series? It’d give some opportunities to continue the story, while also keeping everyone’s schedule open to some other options, as well.

In addition to Bomer, some other familiar faces including Willie Garson, Hilarie Burton, and Tim DeKay all expressed interest in the idea. Can we actually get Sara and Neal back in each other’s orbit? Is that a thing? We’re just going to have to take a wait-and-see approach for now to the idea of getting more of the show, but hearing these conversations publicly is a good sign. Hopefully, it can get the ball rolling…

We’ll keep you up to date on more White Collar discussions as we hear them. For now, let us know in the comments if you’d like to see more of the series — and where you’d want to see it! (Photo: USA.)

Mozzie is old enough to do it anytime, ❤ https://t.co/iGsPRaw6NJ — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) April 28, 2020

I’m on board…for a plane bound for Paris! https://t.co/Dn0KaatZvC — Tim DeKay (@TimDeKay) April 29, 2020

I’m here for this. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) April 28, 2020

