Big Brother 22 not officially canceled; could it be delayed? More ideas







As we get closer to the time in which Big Brother 22 would premiere on CBS, questions of course are going to continue surfacing. Will it actually happen, and if so, when will it happen? The demand is there, and it will continue to be there over the next several weeks and months.

Today, CBS both announced that The Amazing Race has been delayed while also revealing the premiere date for Tough as Nails. Yet, they said nothing to confirm that Big Brother 22 is officially going away. We’d like to think that there is some hope that they could figure something out this summer, though the idea of them having a new season in late June within the house seems completely out of the question. However, we could see a couple of other options surfacing…

1. A delayed season – Think about it like this. Start a season in August and then carry it through until late October. The merit in doing this is mostly that they can help to fill the gaps left by scripted shows that may not be ready for the fall. The last thing that they should ever do is rush the season and compromise the safety of the contestants. There’s no real reason at all to even contemplate something like this.

2. A virtual season – The appeal of this, meanwhile, is that it could fill the gaps left by the lack of a season this summer. you could find a way to create a spin-off that includes elements of the classic show like HoH Competitions and the Power of Veto, while also using state-of-the-art technology that allows everyone to play remotely. American Idol and its strategy for the performance shows this past week may serve as a great visual template for what the show could do. It’s a risk, but what does CBS have to lose at this point?

