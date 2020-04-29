The Amazing Race 32 premiere date delayed by CBS







Clearly, CBS wants to save The Amazing Race 32 for a rainy day — they definitely are not in that much of a hurry to get it out there.

Today, the network confirmed that they are opting against airing the long-running competition on May 20, which gives them more options a little bit later on down the road. Our theory on all of this is that CBS wants to ensure that they have it as a just-in-case option for fall, given that there is no guarantee that a lot of scripted stuff is going to be ready given the current health crisis sweeping the country.

While we understand the reasoning behind the move here, that does not many the move any less frustrating for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for example, the fact that we’ve been waiting so long already for this season to premiere. The Amazing Race 32 filmed well over a year ago, long before the health situation even began. (Filming for season 33 was stopped once it was clear that it would no longer be safe.) This means effectively that there are people who got to be a part of this experience who are now forced to sit around and wait to see when anyone gets to see it. That’s without even talking about those waiting on the prize money.

CBS has not confirmed as of yet the fate of one of their summer mainstays in Big Brother, but have noted that new competition show Tough as Nails will premiere come Wednesday, July 8 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Phil Keoghan, your friendly Amazing Race host, is the driving force behind this show, which “celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.”

Let’s just hope at this point that The Amazing Race gets off the ground by the time we make it to the end of the year.

What do you think about The Amazing Race 32 being delayed once more?

