SEAL Team season 3 episode 19 sneak peek: Ray & Jason chat







Tomorrow night brings us SEAL Team season 3 episode 19, and it goes without saying that it is important. This is the last episode before the finale, and a big chance to see if Bravo can really gain any further traction in Afghanistan. They’ve been there for a good chunk of time now, and the mission’s going to have some more wrinkles.

Of course, SEAL Team is about more than just the action sequences — if it wasn’t, then the entire story would ring hollow. It’s also about seeing what a lot of these characters go through emotionally, and how they handle some incredibly difficult circumstances that they find themselves routinely presented with. In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of at least some of this as Jason and Ray’s communication is tested. Jason wants to know if there’s anything Ray wants to tell him and, at first, Ray relents to handing down much in the way of thoughts. That does eventually change, though, as Ray opens up about the struggle of being away from finale.

It feels like Ray is having second thoughts of being out there … or at least he is within this moment. Jason does his best to remind him of the importance of the work that they are doing, and we do think Ray understands that. It’s just difficult to see the same picture when you are halfway around the world and you’ve gone through so much already.

We wish we could say that the struggles for Ray were ending here, but the previews for what’s coming up next do suggest that Neil Brown Jr.’s character is going to find himself in even more trouble. Fingers crossed he pulls through, and that this is all just setting the stage for an epic conclusion … even if episode 20 wasn’t originally meant to be the finale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next SEAL Team

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 3 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other updates when it comes to SEAL Team right now. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







