SEAL Team season 3 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale







Be prepared for SEAL Team season 3 episode 19 to arrive on CBS next week, and be prepared to get emotional. “In the Blind” is the last before the unintended season 3 finale, and there are some huge decisions that need to be made in it.

Take, for example, Sonny doing what he can to determine what he wants for himself moving forward. Will he end up planting himself in Texas for good? Or, is he going to set that up as his home base away from the missions? He’s got a lot to think about, as his time back there is certainly making him nostalgic.

Meanwhile, as Sonny thinks all about this, we’re going to see the rest of Bravo on the other side of the world, doing whatever they can to take on an extremely dangerous threat. We know that everything is going to be coming to a head before long … and lives are going to be in danger. After all, then aren’t they in danger in a spot like this? It’s certainly something to think a little bit about.

Now, before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and share the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some more details:

“In The Blind” – Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader. Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 29 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s already been confirmed that Sonny will eventually find his way back overseas to join Bravo this season, so what we’re curious about there is how he will adapt to being in that environment. To go along with that, we also have questions all about the threats that are present there and what Clay’s status will be by the time everything is said and done. Those questions have lingered for a good chunk of the season already, after all…

