For Life episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on For Life episode 12, we’re going to have a story of the greatest significance. This is “Closing Statement,” and this is a chance for Aaron to state his case. He’s going to be getting so close to the finish line … only for something to still go awry.

Why does it always have to go this way for Aaron? It’s one step forward followed by another step back, and this is a cycle that could repeat itself again down the road. This is the final episode before the finale, so we do think that things are going to move forward in a pretty significant way. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed at this point — think in terms of the prison riot, plus also corruption allegations and unexpected legal challenges.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life episode 12 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

“Closing Statement” – Aaron finally gets his chance to argue for his retrial in court but it’s thwarted by the return of prison warden Cyrus Hunt. Safiya deals with the aftermath of the prison riot and attempts to salvage her reforms. Foster finally faces the repercussions of his corruption on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, MAY 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

With us being so close to the end of the season, there is another big question that remains: What about a season 2? Are we going to be getting a little bit more information on that soon? We do think that there are going to be some other updates over the next few weeks when it comes to that, but for now we’re optimistic. Sure, For Life hasn’t been a big ratings sensation in terms of its live numbers, but it has performed very well in terms of DVR viewership. We definitely know that this sort of stuff does matter a great deal.

Related News – Be sure to get some other updates all about For Life right now

What do you most want to see on For Life episode 12?

How do you anticipate this show moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







