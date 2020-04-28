Last Man Standing season 8 finale sneak peek: Kaitlyn Dever’s return







After a long time away this season, Kaitlyn Dever is going to be back in action on the Last Man Standing season 8 finale. What’s going to be coming up for Eve? Well, for starters, it looks as though there is going to be an attempt to recreate some nostalgia from the past.

So what could that entail? Well, based on the sneak peek below (via TV Insider), it involves, bacon, eggs, pancake mix, and all sorts of toppings. Basically, some of the best food that you could possibly want. The Sunday Morning Breakfast Club is back! Vanessa’s excited about it, Eve makes a joke about Kristin’s pregnancy, and it’s kind of nice to have the whole family together again in this way … even if it’s brief.

We know in advance that this episode will kick off Kristin getting set to give birth, so whatever element of peace there is in this preview will be going out the window before too long. Isn’t that the way of life, though? Nothing ever quite goes according to plan! At least Kristin can have her entire family around for the big moment … though you may not actually see the baby’s arrival within this episode. Because Last Man Standing didn’t get a chance to film their actual season 8 finale, the story could be somewhat frozen in time. Think of it like this — it’s an extremely compelling reason for the show to come back for a season 9.

While it’s been noted before, it remains very cool that Dever continues to reprise her role as Eve on this show despite being a fairly big star at this point. Our hope moving forward is that she can do at least a couple of episodes a season — we’d love to see her around for more milestones, and of course a series finale whenever Last Man Standing does come to a close. (Hopefully, we’ve got some more years left, but the ball is in Fox’s court there.)

While all of this is going on, be prepared for a side story involving Jen, Ed, and Chuck — most major characters will have something going on!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the Last Man Standing finale

What do you want to see when it comes to the Last Man Standing season 8 finale?

Be sure to share in the comments below right now! Also, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







