Last Man Standing season 8 finale spoilers: Kristin’s big day







Coming up next week on Fox, the Last Man Standing season 8 finale is set to air! It’s a huge half-hour of television, since it marks a new milestone within the Baxter family — Kristin is set to give birth! We imagine that there will be some comedy coursing throughout the story, even if the subject matter itself is something enormously significant.

Also, this is an episode that will bring back Kaitlyn Dever for a visit — and clearly, it’s coming at the perfect time for her to be a part of the big day. For a few more details now on what’s coming, be sure to view the Last Man Standing season 8 finale synopsis below:

Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit and Vanessa tries to recreate a childhood tradition for the girls… without Mike. Meanwhile, Jen asks Ed and Chuck for help in finding out who is stealing her work lunches and Kristin’s big day finally arrives in the all-new “How You Like Them Pancakes?” season finale episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 30 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-821) (TV-PG L)

One of the most important things to remember entering this episode is the simple fact that originally, this was not meant to be the final episode of the show. Instead, there was a plan for there to be one more before production was forced to shut down. With that in mind, don’t expect to see all of the answers and completely closure to this story anytime soon. You could be left to wait until season 9 … provided that there is a season 9. We don’t have any reason to be pessimistic for now, largely due to how the show’s performed as of late in the ratings.

Also, shouldn’t the folks over at Fox want to finish what they started? It feels like there has to be at least one more season beyond this one. Last Man Standing remains one of the best forms of TV escapism out there, especially in times like these.

