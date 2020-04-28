





Is Ian Hart leaving The Last Kingdom? At the start of season 4 episode 3, the Netflix series delivered a shocking moment for the character of Beocca.

So what happened? In an effort to save Uhtred’s son (also Uhtred, otherwise known now as Uhtred son of Uhtred son of Uhtred), Beocca stepped in front of an arrow fired by Wihtgar, the son of Aelfric who decided to ahead and make Bebbanburg his own. Right when it seemed as though Uhtred and his men had found a way to reclaim his home, everything went awry and now someone else is in charge.

Was this dramatic? Yes. Sad? Absolutely, and we’re now in a position where Uhtred is going to be driven more than ever to get vengeance. Few people were close to him in the way that Beocca was — they weren’t always on the same page, but they fought and supported one another. It’s hard to imagine the show being anywhere near the same moving forward with the two parties separated from each other.

One other thing that we wonder long-term is how this death is going to be impacted the character of Young Uhtred. This is someone who had spent much of his life in a very different world. Now, he finds himself in a place where a man saved his life and maybe he can understand more of what his father is fighting for. (Of course, it’d be helpful if his dad didn’t last out at him so much…)

Probably the most heartbreaking moment of the entire episode, though, was Uhtred himself proclaiming Beocca to be his constant, and how he’s lost almost every family member that he had. He left the man to die in a place where he was completely alone, and he would love to find a way to honor him. This is a death that hits hard, and it could be a major driving force for the majority of the season.

