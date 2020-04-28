Blue Bloods season 10 finale sneak peek: Eddie, Jamie help a baby







The Blue Bloods season 10 finale is coming onto CBS this Friday, and for Jamie and Eddie, they’re facing one of their most powerful stories yet.

In the new sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of precisely what is coming up next. The two discover a baby and, after they make sure that she is properly cared for at a hospital, they try to figure out what has happened to the mother. Is there a way to ensure that the situation is better for everyone involved? That’s something that is worthy of some discussion at the moment. We know that Eddie is going to stop at nothing in order to ensure that there is justice — she feels like this is a situation that she can actively still step in and help, which is different from some of what she ends up with as a cop a good bit of the time.

Throughout this episode, we are going to see a little bit more than just Jamie and Eddie investigating — this is a case that will also lead to the two characters having more of an active discussion as to whether or not they are going to start a family of their own someday. We don’t expect to come out of this episode with some huge reservoir of information, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a little more of an inkling. This could definitely help to set the stage for something more in a potential season 11. Note that the show has not been renewed as of yet, but we remain hopeful that it will be!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 10 finale?

