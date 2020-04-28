Prodigal Son season 2: Did finale ratings boost renewal odds?







Following last night’s crazy finale and big cliffhanger, one thing is clear — we want a Prodigal Son season 2 renewal. Yet, we know that there’s a big difference between wanting a renewal and then having it happen, and there are a number of different factors that go into it. DVR, streaming, and international performance all matter, but when the dust settles the to priority is always going to be seeing a show have a fantastic live viewership. That’s something that the Tom Payne – Michael Sheen series needs to keep delivering stories moving forward.

So are the finale ratings going to significantly boost the series’ chances of coming back? After looking at them, we don’t quite think that you can say anything with the utmost confidence in the world … but there certainly isn’t any bad news to report at the moment. This episode (entitled “Like Father…”) ended up generating a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then more than 3.5 million viewers. This marks a slight increase in viewers from the penultimate episode, and also a small tick up from the average viewership from the season.

We think the big takeaway after looking at these numbers is that Fox should feel at least somewhat hopeful that there can be more new episodes in the future, though nothing is even close to confirmed. At least Fox can feel fairly comfortable coming out of this season that the series could find a way to stick around for a while with the audience that it has. At the very least, we’d give it a season 2 just to see if there is a chance to boost the ratings over the course of the summer. After that, you can take a step back, reexamine, and then determine if you want a season 3.

For now, our hope remains that we will learn more regarding a season 2 at some point before we get to the end of May — if past timelines hold, that is. We are in an era that is unprecedented and different from any other that we’ve seen.

