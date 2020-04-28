Snowfall season 4 premiere date: Will it be delayed on FX?







Snowfall season 4 is already official at FX — the struggle comes in having to wait for it. Are we going to be waiting a long time?

Here’s what we can tell you at the moment — filming at the moment is not complete for season 4. This was confirmed in a post on Twitter by Leonard Chang earlier this year — a month and a half has passed since that point, but he has confirmed that the writers are still doing a lot of work behind the scenes. That means that things haven’t necessarily come to a complete halt, but there is still no real telling as to when the cast are going to be able to get back to work.

The big question here is what you want to do if you are FX — do you want to air whatever you’ve got filmed later this summer, only to take a big hiatus; or, do you want to delay the premiere so that you can air the season in its entirety? Typically, Snowfall premieres in mid-summer; for example, season 3 started airing in early July. We’re more than two months away from that time period this summer, but it’s hard to imagine that the show will start filming before then with the current state of the world. If it does start, it would only just be underway at around that point.

Ultimately, the ball is ultimately going to be in FX’s court for what they want to do with season 4 — just know that the filming timeline has been very much interrupted. You’re still going to get more episodes, but patience is going to be required more than ever before. The same can be said for a wide array of many summer shows, as a lot of them were underway at the time that filming shut down.

