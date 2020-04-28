Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Where things lie in Meredith’s love life







We are going to be waiting for a good while to see Grey’s Anatomy season 17, so in the process, we have a lot to think about! One of the big things of course here is the status of Meredith’s love life, given that there are two potential love interests in the mix in DeLuca and Hayes.

We can easily see a case made for both of these characters. Take, for example, a guy in DeLuca who brings a lot to the table when it comes to passion; yet, someone who has been cornered for most of this season and forced to fight tooth and nail. Meanwhile, with Hayes we’ve got someone who has a lot more in common with Meredith … but it’s really too early to tell if that passion is going to be there. We haven’t really had a great deal of time to bear witness to the two of them together. We’re going to need patience to really see everything explored when the show returns.

For the time being, though, just know this — executive producer Krista Vernoff doesn’t even know as of yet where the story is going to take these characters. For more, read what she had to say to TVLine:

“I’m at the point with that story where I don’t know who I am rooting for … I don’t know if I think that DeLuca is rising to a level of dark and twisty and life experience that makes him somehow a [suitably] mature partner for Meredith. Or if all that Hayes has been through in his life already makes him her equal. I am delighted to have such a conundrum.”

We know that in the finale, Meredith held back on spending time with Hayes to spend time with DeLuca … but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee anything when it comes to the future.

