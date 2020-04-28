Breeders season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX? What we know







Will there be a Breeders season 2 over on FX? Within this article, we’re going to look towards the future of the Martin Freeman comedy.

We know that from a network point of view, there would likely be an interest in continuing the show forward. Freeman is an extraordinary talent, and he does have a knack when it comes to delivering some short-season comedies. Just think about some of what he did back on the British version of The Office.

So how are the live ratings for Breeders? They are far from spectacular, but for cable comedies these days it’s hard to imagine that this stands out all that much. To date, it is averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 230,000 live viewers. Granted, these are just a small fraction of the overall audience for this show, since FX has a sizable Hulu audience now and that’s without even thinking about all of the people watching the show after the fact via their DVR.

For the time being, there is no official word at the moment of a Breeders season 2 — we’re going to be able to look at this further over the course of the next several weeks. There’s no immediate hurry at the moment for the network to figure this out, and there are a lot of things going on in the world that are currently uncertain. The most important thing is to recommend Breeders to your friends and hoping that it finds the life that it deserves.

Just remember this in the end — how many other great family comedies are there that are just like this? It has a tone and a style that feels uniquely its own, especially when you sort of look towards everything else that is out there. Let’s hope that there’s a second life for Breeders somewhere down the road.

