Dispatches from Elsewhere season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?







Following tonight’s finale, should we expect a Dispatches from Elsewhere season 2 renewal? The show has developed a core following, but there’s not a direct line, unfortunately, between that and the show being renewed.

At the moment, we should kick this article off by noting that AMC has not made any firm decision when it comes to the future of the Jason Segel series. We’d love for there to be something more, but with a concept like this we’re sure that there are a lot of factors involved.

Take, for example, what ideas Segel has for the future of the series — he wrote multiple episodes, directed the premiere, and is behind much of the concept. He’s going to need to have the perfect material to bring it back. Beyond that, AMC also needs to be on board and that is where the ratings come into play. Live numbers are just a small part of the equation these days, but the figures aren’t spectacular so far. Dispatches from Elsewhere drew a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic on average, and then also 330,000 live viewers. This is a slight sliver below Lodge 49 season 1, which ended up being renewed after it aired following Better Call Saul. Meanwhile, it also is a slightly better performance than Lodge 49 season 2, which ended up being canceled.

We could actually see the ratings for tonight’s episode being an important part of the equation, at least in that they would give AMC a little bit more data on precisely how the show fares when it comes to an independent audience. Will it struggle without some sort of substantial lead-in? It’s something to have at least some concern over; hopefully, we’ll find out more information about the show’s future over the coming weeks and months.

There’s no real timetable on how long such a decision will take, especially in times like these where we are surrounded with so much uncertainty. Television serves largely as an escape from some of that … at least when it comes to the stories themselves.

