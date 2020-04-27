Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? The path to season 6 future







Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on this subject and a look ahead.

For the time being, though, let’s make it clear: There is unfortunately no new episode coming on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s for the oh-so-simple reason that last week was the finale! We’ve reached the end of Jimmy McGill’s story for the time being, but we know that there are some huge events coming. Just think in terms of the epic sixth season, which is going to serve as the final one for the network.

In terms of the timeline for these upcoming episodes, be prepared to wait for a good while. There only tends to be a new Better Call Saul season once in a year and a half, and that’s without really thinking about what’s going on with the global health crisis. This could delay it further, and you also have to remember that season 6 has 13 episodes — three more than your typical order for this show.

For the time being, our feeling is that the earliest we could see a Better Call Saul season 6 is the fall of 2021, though you could be waiting even longer. After all, within this upcoming season you’re hopefully going to see more of Gene, a continuation of Saul’s journey into the Breaking Bad timeline, and then also a better understanding of what happens to people like Nacho Varga and Kim Wexler. These are characters whose futures have been up in the air ever since the early days of this show, and questions have been unfolding ever since.

If you are behind on the series, hopefully season 5 will be available on Netflix at some point in 2021.

