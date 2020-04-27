NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: What could lie ahead for Kensi, Deeks?







At the moment, there is no official NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 renewal over at CBS. Yet, it’s easy to feel at least reasonably hopeful. This series is such a staple for CBS; not only that, but the finale ended in a way that is going to leave people excited for more. Just think in terms of Argento, who has been presented now as a compelling villain due to a lot of his political connections. He’s going to be a difficult nut for the entire NCIS team to crack and trying to defeat him will take a good bit of time.

But what’s going for the characters beyond just that? We know that Callen is working to find a steadier future with Anna, Sam has a budding relationship with Katerine, Nell faces a big decision when it comes to her future on the team, and then there is Deeks and Kensi. “Densi” has been a key part of the show for ages, and they are at a point where the two are married and thinking about their future.

Is it possible that the two could start a family? Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Frank Military goes into some of the decisions and discussions that they have to make moving forward:

It’s going to be a test. It’s a very interesting story. Most people say, “let’s have a baby,” and they think you flip a switch and you have a baby, and it doesn’t work like that for a lot of people. That’s what’s going to be embodied in the Kensi and Deeks dynamic. Then when you layer on top of that the fact that these are both people — or at least Kensi has really wrestled with this dilemma between this larger obligation to be part of the Office of Special Projects and save the world every week and having a personal life, having a baby with Deeks. And now suddenly to face, well, that might not be a guarantee, is an incredibly interesting dilemma for that couple.

We’re not sure how long this particular Deeks – Kensi story will last, but we’d like to see some steps forward in season 12. It doesn’t have to be the two welcoming a baby in this season, but we anticipate it being a focal point for at least a few episodes.

What do you want to see for Kensi and Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

