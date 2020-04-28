Songland: Voice alum Raquel Castro wins over H.E.R. with ‘Wrong Places’







On Monday night’s new episode of Songland, you had a chance to see a number of songwriters try to impress H.E.R. No easy feat given the quality of her vocals and some of the hit records that she’s put out over the years!

We knew that it would take a great song to win her over, but that was a big part of the intrigue tonight: We don’t really think that there were any bad songs that really came into play at all. We even think the final choice was debatable since there were some great options — Axel Mansoor’s “Scary” was fantastic, and she ended up going with the Raquel Castro track “Wrong Places.”

If you recognize Castro, it may be for a couple of reasons. She has a big-screen career that dates all the way back to the movie Jersey Girl, but she also appeared on the first season of The Voice and was a member of Team Christina. Songwriting seems to be where she is the most comfortable, and this was a song that came very much from her heart. It was representative of a lot of the things that she stands for and how she identifies herself. Because of that, it was the perfect way to introduce herself to H.E.R. and also the mentors.

We hope that moving forward, there is a chance to hear more of a full version of the song as recorded by this week’s superstar. One of the challenges this season is that due to the health crisis that is keeping everyone inside, it’s harder to see artists get full recordings done after the fact. The music video for “Champagne Night” by Lady Antebellum was done remotely, and H.E.R.’s current version of “Wrong Places” was an acoustic version with her in front of a camera.

