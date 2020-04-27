The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spoilers: Kesha, Jason Mraz appear







Tonight’s The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode is going to be an important one, largely due to the change in format. You’ve probably seen in some of the previews already the remaining contestants all doing their best to perform in front of judges, who include superstar singer Jason Mraz and also some former Bachelor Nation stars. Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are going to be appearing tonight, and some more are going to be coming down the line.

So what will the show look like, and how will the remaining couples prepare for it? Below, you can see the official synopsis with some more information:

It’s show time! As the couples prepare to perform in front of a live audience and a panel of superstar judges, they first must endure the toughest test of their relationships yet. It is time to face the music about who wants to pursue a real connection. If a couple cannot see their future together, they must say their goodbyes before the competition begins. Now, receiving a rose no longer just means having a romantic connection, it’s also about having talent and a strong connection onstage when performing as a couple. Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, along with pop icon Kesha and two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Jason Mraz will judge the duos’ musical talent and their chemistry in their performances. Who will be inspired by the moment and who will freeze? Moving performances and heartbreaking departures highlight this game-changing week.

The sneak peek below, meanwhile, gives you a better sense of everything preparation-based when it comes to these contestants. We’re still very-much rooting for Chris and Bri, whose chemistry appears to be off the charts based on everything that we’ve seen so far.

