Prodigal Son finale spoilers: How does Malcolm move forward?







Coming up on Fox tonight, the Prodigal Son finale is going to air and with that, actually establish a little bit of closure. We have a genuine big bad in Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney), and it does seem as though there’s going to be some legitimate closure here. Because of scheduling issues the network was able to film the finale far enough in advance that it was done before the health crisis shut down filming.

What does that mean for the sake of this season? There are some episodes that would’ve expanded the Nicholas story that were left unfinished, but at least you are going to see an end to the big story the writers are planning. There is a showdown coming, and we’re going to be starting things off with Malcolm Bright in a dilemma. He was arrested at the end of this past episode, but where does he go from here? How does he move forward? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Chris Fedak had to say on the subject:

There’s totally a version of this story where Malcolm is lost and gone to the dark side, — and I’m not going to tell you whether we’re doing that — but I think there’s another version too where he’s been set up. We liked the idea of that duality and that tension. Tom’s performance really opens you up to the idea of, we don’t know how damaged Bright is but he is our hero. For the audience, the finale will not be leveraged on that question, it’s more a matter of how he gets himself out of it.

The next question is whether or not we will see a Prodigal Son season 2 renewal and for the time being, we’re hopeful — Fox has already canceled some other shows and with that in mind, what else do they really have on their schedule beyond 9-1-1, its spin-off, and maybe The Resident with the scripted drama department. Hopefully, we’ll have an answer before too long.

