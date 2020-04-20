Prodigal Son episode 20 (finale) spoilers: The girl in the box mystery…







Next week on Fox, Prodigal Son episode 20 is going to air, and it’s going to be all sorts of significant. This is, after all, the finale! The title for the story like “Like Father…,” and that alone should be enough to make you very-much worried over Malcolm’s fate. He’s always on the verge of becoming a little bit more like his dad, and this episode could start to showcase a transformation.

What’s going on here? Well, let’s just say that it could be tied to the big mystery of the girl in the box, which has been defining most of the season. Odds are, there will be some big, jaw-dropping reveals at the end of the hour. Remember that this episode was actually filmed to be the finale, so you don’t have to worry all that much about the story feeling incomplete.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Prodigal Son finale synopsis below…

Malcolm continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. As Nicholas Endicott’s (guest star Dermot Mulroney) true colors continue to show, the Whitlys must decide to what lengths they are willing to go in order to take him down in the all-new “Like Father… ” season finale episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, April 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-122) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Will there be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of the season? We do think there’s a reasonably good chance of it, given that the producers have to be angling to get another season … and we’re somewhat hopeful that they will. While the ratings have not been through the roof, the show’s had a solid run and Fox does need some original properties. A big cliffhanger is going to be a great way to get people buzzing and maybe make another batch of episodes happen. Time will tell with that, but we remain optimistic!

