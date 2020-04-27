Songland sneak peek: Axel Mansoor, Milly, Jocelyn Alice sing for H.E.R.







Coming up on Monday night’s new Songland episode, you’ve got a lot to look forward to! There are four different artists presenting for H.E.R.

So what can you expect? Leading into this episode, NBC actually released a ton of information of what to expect, including performances featuring a lot of the different songwriters. Check them out below.

Also, be sure to check out some of our latest Songland video discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full Songland playlist.

Axel Mansoor, “Scary” – He’s got a really cool backstory in that he’s lived all over the world, and this song is sleek, cool, and different. He claims it’s a song that would make his girlfriend feel sexy and you can already see some of what H.E.R. would like about it in this early version. We have to imagine that this could be firing on all cylinders by the time the later version fully comes together.

Milly, “Safe Place” – There’s a lot of interesting stuff musically about this song, and we also admire Milly’s courage given that she’s not a traditional performer. That’s what we like about this show — not everyone is trying to be a big-time singing star themselves.

Jocelyn Alice, “How Could You Not Know?” – This is a big song from someone with a big voice. It’s also emotional and relatable to a lot of the people out there. Right now it seems more tailor-made for Jocelyn than it necessarily does H.E.R., but that can be adapted and translated over time. There’s no reason to be overly concerned about it for the time being.

There is one other performance coming, but you will have to wait until tonight in order to see it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Songland and what to expect

What do you want to see happen in regards to tonight’s new Songland?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







