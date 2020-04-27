Westworld season 3 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Save the world







Next week on HBO, it’s here already — the Westworld season 3 finale. There are only eight episodes this season, which is kinda sad given just how long we had to wait for it. We know that there’s a season 4 coming, but there’s a good question that you’ll be waiting to see it for at least a year and a half … if not longer. We wouldn’t be shocked if we didn’t see what was next until we get around to 2021.

We’re coming off of a huge episode — everything is starting to at least become clear when it comes to what Aaron Paul’s character of Caleb really is. Meanwhile, the Man in Black is set to create chaos, and even if we have questions about Maeve’s intentions, we’re set for a final episode that is poised to deliver fireworks left and right. Are you ready for what’s coming around the bend from here?

If you head over to this link, you can see the first promo for the finale. This is one that features sword-fights, big moments for Delores, and also constant iterations of phrases like “save the world.” Yet, we know that doing this is probably not going to be anywhere near as easy as anyone would like for it to be. If everything was saved, do you really think that there would be a season 4? Would there by any more story left to tell? The answer to that is “pretty much doubtful.”

We know that the Westworld season 3 finale synopsis doesn’t exactly give you a lot to cling to, but we’ll go ahead and share it anyway: “Time to face the music.”

Now, the incredibly long wait for the next seven days begins…

