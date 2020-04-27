America’s Got Talent season 15 premiere date confirmed at NBC







America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to be coming to NBC, and despite the current situation, you won’t be waiting too long for it.

Today, the network confirmed that come Tuesday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to be seeing the reality competition show back on the air with new episodes. We know that one of the real challenges for the series was simply filming auditions during this modern-day crisis. There were at least some auditions that were filmed without an audience, and Heidi Klum was also absent for a stretch due to illness. There may be plans for some more virtual auditions coming up.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest from Champions below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

So what happens beyond the audition phase? There are some big question marks with that. We wonder if the Judge Cuts round could be virtual on some level, leaving into the live shows kicking off in August or so. The hope here would be that the show would be able to have everything together and safe for the acts by later this summer. We’re going to be waiting for a while to see what happens there, and there are parts of it that won’t be in the producers’ control at all.

To go along with the premiere of America’s Got Talent, NBC also confirmed today that you’re going to be seeing World of Dance starting on May 26 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This show has already been filmed, so you don’t have to worry all that much about what the future holds for it. While there are aspects of summer TV that are unknown, at least we have a sense of what’s coming with some of these shows.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you want to see on America’s Got Talent season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







