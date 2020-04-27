Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale spoilers: What’s happening to Mitch?







The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale is set to air in one week’s time on NBC, and you better believe some important stuff is coming up. Is it possible that something big could happen between Zoey and Max? We’re not going to be ruling that out at the moment.

Yet, the big concern that we have is whether or not the timing is going to be right when you think for a moment about what she’s dealing with. It seems as though her father Mitch’s condition is going to be deteriorating, and because of that, she may have to prepare to say goodbye. This is going to be the sort of finale that makes you wonder further if there is hope, and if this show that is often so happy can find a way to end on a pleasant note.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up:

After hearing an ominous song, Zoey does everything in her power to stop something bad from happening.

Will there be a cliffhanger for a possible season 2? We wouldn’t be surprised if there is something, but we hope that it’s not something that is huge that we won’t be satisfied if the show doesn’t come back. We recognize already that the ratings for season 1 are far from amazing and because of that, there is no guarantee that we are ever going to get to see this show again. At least it’s generating some viewership after the fact.

In the end, Zoey’s Playlist is musical, engaging, fun, and completely different than anything else on TV. We do hope that it sticks around.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale?

How do you think that the series is going to wind up? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

