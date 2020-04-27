God Friended Me series finale: Who was behind the God Account?







Tonight’s God Friended Me series finale ended in a way that gave some sort of answer … but also asked some other questions. Take, for example, if there was ever going to be a more explicit answer as to who was behind the God Account.

In the end, what do we know? Well, we know that the person is apparently a “she,” and that Miles was instructed to follow someone along after making it to the summit of a mountain in the Himalayas. That’s all we have, and apparently, that’s all it’s ever going to be. You can view the account as a guardian angel like his mother, a spiritual adviser, or some reclusive tech guru. It really doesn’t matter how you want to view of it. This is a show really about faith, and that was a big part of what the finale was about — Miles rediscovering his.

For some more video insight on the God Friended Me series finale, be sure to watch our commentary at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist for more.

There are a few interesting things worth noting about this finale, including that the footage of Miles on the mountain was shot back in the pilot — meanwhile, there were elements cobbled together at the very end to turn this into a series finale once it was apparent the end was here. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt had the following to say about how we should interpret the ending and the God Account “reveal” in the end:

It’s in the eye of the beholder. A show like this, it always seemed like it would be a hard ending to say anything definitively, because Steven and I both believe that, like religion itself or like many things in life, it’s what you take from it, and we didn’t want to impress upon our audience an absolute. But I think it’s clear that it’s a spiritual “she.” I don’t think he’s being brought on that mountaintop by the CEO of Facebook. But no, we never wanted to explicitly say.

So really, was the God Account about the lessons learned along the way?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to God Friended Me, including if we could ever get a season 3

What did you think about the God Friended Me series finale overall?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







