God Friended Me season 3: Why isn’t it happening at CBS?







Tonight marks the God Friended Me series finale at CBS … which means that we’re not going to be getting a season 3. That’s a shame, mostly because we know that there are so many more stories to tell within this world.

Also, we know that tonight wasn’t meant to be said series finale. The cast did not know that the finale was going to be the end of the series at the time in which they filmed it. They were hoping for a journey that was going to last many more seasons, with more answers and twists coming in regards to the God Account. It’s a shame that we’re not going to have a chance to see any of that now … pending that no other network decides to save the show.

So why was God Friended Me canceled after two seasons? Clearly, the ratings at the moment are such that they leave something to be desired. They weren’t necessarily terrible, but at the same time they weren’t a home run given the timeslot and the lead-in for most of the season. There just wasn’t enough of a stable audience and that proved itself to be rather problematic to CBS. We do still think that it had room to grow, though — it just started from a difficult spot given the fact that it has a younger cast of largely-unfamiliar names, at least for people who still watch the network on a regular basis.

As for whether or not another network could pick up the show, we’d say that this is not particularly likely at the moment. You’d have to find a home that felt good enough about the ratings, and that the show would transfer over to them well enough. It’s a little to procedural for a streaming service like a Hulu or an Amazon, and while The CW could be a good fit given that Violett Beane has a history there (as does studio Warner Bros. TV), we don’t think that there is enough room in their schedule at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to God Friended Me right now

Do you want to see a God Friended Me season 3 somewhere else?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some further insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







