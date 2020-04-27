American Idol 18: Arthur Gunn performs ‘Lovin’ Machine’







Entering tonight’s American Idol 18 episode, we personally considered Arthur Gunn to be a favorite to win the whole show. That was a lot to live up to, though, due to the greatness of everything else that he brought to the table.

So what did he choose to do this time around? Think along the lines of “Lovin’ Machine.” This was a really solid performance from him, one that showcased a good bit of his range and then also a lot of his performance style. We also loved his backdrop — it was super-rustic and in that way, really showed off a good bit of who he is and where some of his roots are. We know that he’s also shown a real appreciate for older songs — he has a real knack for modernizing them overall. We will say still that this Wynonie Harris cover is the least-known of all of the songs that he’s done on the show so far this season.

As for whether or not we foresee Arthur advancing to the top 10, for the time being we think that this is a given. How in the world can that not happen given everything that we’ve seen from the guy so far? He’s just that exceptional of a performer. The only thing that could slow him down is in the event that some people just automatically assume that he’s safe. Here is your reminder to not do that in the slightest.

