The Rookie season 2 episode 19 spoilers: The two-part finale begins







Are you ready for The Rookie season 2 episode 19 to arrive on ABC? Next week’s new episode is going to set the stage for the finale. This is an epic two-part event that is going to have some high stakes. Things along the lines of certain characters’ careers, let alone their lives. It’s also going to mark the beginnings of an important milestone in the worlds of some of these characters, as the rookies are going to start to realize that they’re not rookies so much anymore. They’re getting a chance to take some steps forward and realize precisely what they want to be and the things that will define who they are as cops.

Unfortunately, whatever hopes they had of a happy commemoration of the first year will be dashed soon, and a lot of it could be due to a shooting that transpires.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 2 episode 19 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

“The Q Word” – In part one of the season finale, their rookie year is coming to an end and officers Nolan, Chen and West are about to be squeezed harder than ever before as their training officers evaluate whether they are truly ready for the job. Meanwhile, after one of their rookie classmates is involved in a shooting, the team uncovers some unsettling evidence on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, MAY 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We think it goes without say, but be ready within this episode for some pretty shocking twists, the sort that would throw characters through a loop left and right. We’re excited to see what the episode looks like and where the story takes us … but only provided that we don’t see anyone killed off by the end of it. Don’t torment us, producers!

