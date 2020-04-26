Blue Bloods season 10 finale spoilers: What is Frank taking on?







Every episode of Blue Bloods features some sort of moral/ethical dilemma for none other than Frank Reagan. Given that the finale is coming up, the expectations for said story are probably a little bit higher than they would otherwise be.

So what can you anticipate for Tom Selleck’s character this time around? Well, given that this wasn’t originally intended to be the finale for the CBS show, it may not feel like something altogether different than usual. Yet, there is a big-name guest star coming on board in Bonnie Sommerville, who is playing the role of Paula Hill.

So who is Paula? Well, it turns out that she is the mother of someone within the NYPD … someone who works one of the most dangerous assignments imaginable. Over the course of this episode, she’s going to be doing everything that she can to plead with Frank to transfer her son somewhere else, which we’re sure is going to go over well.

We should start by stating this — we understand fully where Paula is coming from emotionally. She is a woman doing what she can to look after her son — she doesn’t want anything to happen and because of that, she’s ready and willing to speak out. Yet, we also have to imagine that this is the sort of thing that would lead to Paula’s son being completely and utterly roasted by some of his fellow cops in the event that it was uncovered precisely what was going on here. Even if you are the son, this is probably embarrassing since you want to imagine that you’re fighting your own battles.

Is there something more going on here beyond what we know? That’s something that we’re hoping this episode gives us a better sense of, and that there are a few more twists than we’re going to have a chance to see.

What do you think is going to happen with this story on the Blue Bloods season 10 finale?

