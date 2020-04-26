When Hope Calls season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark Channel?







Is there a chance for a When Hope Calls season 2 at Hallmark Channel? Should we expect the spin-off to be renewed? Consider this article some of your earliest information on that very subject.

For the time being, though, let’s kick things off by saying this: Nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment in regards to the series’ future. When Hope Calls has had a pretty unusual road to the air in the first place. Last year, it first premiered over on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service, and it wasn’t entirely clear at first when it would end up airing on the network itself. That changed earlier this year, when the show came on with new episodes after the flagship When Calls the Heart. The ratings to date have been fairly solid, with episodes generating more than 1.6 million live viewers. Given that this show had already aired previously online, this makes the performance all the more impressive.

One more thing to consider here — When Hope Calls is generating a good 66% of the viewership of its When Calls the Heart lead-in. That’s not bad, and it could set a precedent for a rather solid future.

For the time being, we’re reasonably optimistic that there will be more of When Hope Calls, largely because that is the thing that makes the most sense at the moment. Why wouldn’t the network want to order more of it, all things considered? There are so many positive qualities that the show has, especially at a time less this. It makes viewers smile, and it does help on some level to make them forget about the outside world.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Hallmark Channel renews both this and also When Calls the Heart at the same time. Nothing has been officially confirmed on this just yet, though, so we’d hope we would have more insight on this over the coming weeks and months. (Because of what is going on in the real world, though, we could be waiting a little bit longer than usual.)

