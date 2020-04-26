Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, April 26?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Within this article, we’ll take a look at the show’s status for April 26.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had a great opportunity to see installments of the HBO hit, even if they were done from Oliver’s home and were definitely a little oft-kilter when it comes to the show’s presentation. Yet, the production values were still great and the series looked like it often does … even though there was no live audience.

Unfortunately, we are now taking a break for a week. There is no new episode tonight on the network, but we do anticipate that there is going to be another episode coming in a week’s time that will be stuffed full of comedy and the necessarily subject matter that you need in these difficult times. Think in terms of topical perspective and media ridiculousness.

In general, this on-and-off structure should be no surprise to longtime Last Week Tonight fans — even when the show was airing in studio, they would often take breaks after a run of a few episodes. This was just a good way to ensure that everyone could catch their breath and prepare stories for upcoming episodes. One of the most important things to remember here is that a lot of the main segments that you see tend to take longer than just a week to put together. These are nuanced productions that require extensive research so that they are fully credible. This isn’t your typical late-night show where there can be a new monologue and a quick transition into an interview or other stuff.

While you wait, visit the show’s YouTube channel — there are years’ worth of great segments in there, including some on segments that have a tendency to surface in the headlines depending on what is going on in the country. We’ll be back with more discussion before too long.

What do you want to see Last Week Tonight take on for the next new episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

