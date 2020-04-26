When Calls the Heart season 7 finale: Could shooting be a cliffhanger?







The When Calls the Heart season 7 finale is airing on Hallmark Channel later tonight, and there is a lot of big stuff to expect! Just think along the lines of the following: Elizabeth has an offer that could change her career, there will be a chance to explore the love triangle further, and by the end of the episode, we could get updates on Lee and many other characters. (Remember that Lee nearly died earlier this season … it may take some time for him to get truly better.)

Yet, amidst all of this stuff, there is one clear storyline that intrigues us the most — the shooting. How can it not? You don’t put something at the end of the finale and expect us to not be talking about that to some degree. It’s a moment that could shake up and define the future of Hope Valley in a number of different ways, and we anticipate it being the moment at least some of us are the most fearful.

Now, the big question here becomes simply this: If you are the writers for When Calls the Heart, when do you want to include this in the story? How much do you want to torment viewers? It’s a worthy question to think about, since there is a case that the finale could end with the shooting victim still in jeopardy — much like they did with Lee earlier this season. One of the reasons to do this is that it could generate conversation over the next few months, and try to find a way in order to ensure that the show gets another season. For now, we do think that it’s sitting firmly on the ratings bubble.

One of the reasons to wrap this story up, however, is to make sure that there is a definite sense of closure to what you see. We don’t think you really need a cliffhanger like this in order to ensure that the story comes back. It’s really all about finding the right creative direction that makes sense.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the When Calls the Heart finale

What do you think about the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







