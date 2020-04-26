Homeland series finale start time: Why isn’t it online?







Want to know when the Homeland series finale start time is going to be on Showtime? There may be some confusion out there…

The vast majority of viewers these days love to watch the show at their own convenience. With that, there is probably some confusion over the fact that the Claire Danes – Mandy Patinkin series is not currently available on the Showtime app. Typically, new episodes are made available at midnight … but this was not the case here. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until the series actually airs at its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

What is the network trying to gain by getting all viewers to watch at once? For starters, they may be looking to create more of an event out of the final episode of the show. Beyond just that, they’re also probably cognizant that a lot of people cannot watch at midnight Eastern time when episodes typically premiere — they want to avoid spoilers if at all possible, and this is the best possible way in order to do it. If viewers aren’t able to watch live at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, Showtime is at least giving everyone a chance to check it out. Then, the responsibility falls on them to try and avoid spoilers across the board.

The series finale of Homeland revolves by and large around learning whether or not the character of Carrie Mathison could actually kill her mentor Saul Berenson. Yevgeny has made it clear to her that this is the only way in order to ensure that she gets the black box that proves that the helicopter accident was simply that. In order to stop a wary, she may have to take out the very person who is the closest to her. That’s a hard thing to try and reconcile as a whole.

