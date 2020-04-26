Outlander season 5 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale







Want to know more of what’s coming on Outlander season 5 episode 11? Let’s just say, first and foremost, that threats are coming in all directions.

For some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We got more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Over the course of this hour, you could see us inching ever closer to the onset of the Revolutionary War. We know already that this is going to be a central part of some of the stories to come, and it seems as though violence and unrest could be coming to Fraser’s Ridge. How else would you explain the violent encounter at the end of the promo? With this being the final episode before the big finale, things are going to move rapidly in a dangerous direction for the Frasers … but we also cannot say with confidence that things are going to be 100% resolved in the finale, either. There could be so much more, after all, that the series wants to take on.

Want a few more details now as to what’s coming next? Then be sure to check out right away the Outlander season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

Roger and Brianna need to decide if they want to stay or return to the future; Jamie discovers a new power that started from an unrest in the backcountry.

The struggle that has been going on with Roger and Brianna is one that has been hinted at for most of the season. It makes sense for the two to want to be around her family; yet, it’s also about to be very dangerous there. On the other hand, there is a lot of danger that could come from the characters moving back to their own time — they don’t know just what they are coming back to. Just think about the time period in which they were in.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







