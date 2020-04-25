How to Get Away with Murder series finale title revealed







The How to Get Away with Murder series finale is going to be airing on ABC next month and, so far, details have been under wraps. Isn’t it high time for some of that to change?

Well, this is something that we’re out to do a little of now. According to a new report coming in via SpoilerTV, the title for the final episode is “Stay.” That is hardly a complicated title for the last episode, and it is the sort that probably leaves you asking all sorts of big questions when it comes to the end of the series.

So what does this title mean? We think there is a tinge of irony to it. If you remember, Annalise previously tried to leave her entire world behind. Also, there is a funeral scene that she suspects that she could leave the land of the living altogether. Maybe this is a clue that Annalise isn’t going anywhere, either literally or figuratively. You could also view it as a stay of execution.

Maybe this is a call for a lot of Annalise and her students to remain together once all of this is over? That is an interesting thought, largely because it was so much easier in order to assume that everyone would go their separate ways once all of this was done.

Luckily, we are going to be getting some answers over the next few weeks … including of course the huge mystery surrounding how Wes could be alive.

What do you want to see on How to Get Away with Murder in the series finale?

Do you think that we're going to see Annalise Keating fake her death?

