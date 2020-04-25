The Blacklist season 7: Why kidnap Dembe’s Imam?







There are a lot of questions worth asking following The Blacklist season 7 last night, but one of the biggest may revolve around Dembe’s Imam.

On the surface, we don’t know all that much about this man, save for that his name is Sadiq Asmal and that he serves as a very important spiritual adviser to Reddington’s right-hand man. We also know that he has at least some awareness of some of Dembe’s work with Reddington — though he may not have all of the finer details.

At the end of this past episode, we learned that the Imam was captured by none other than Katarina Rostova. She’s been in hiding, and there’s a big question now as to what she stands to gain from taking this man in particular. Conventional wisdom suggests that if she can get to Dembe and make him crack, then maybe this will be just as important as getting to Reddington. Dembe seems to know most of the information that matters involving Reddington, and if Katarina capturing Ilya didn’t do anything, this may be her next recourse. It may also cause Reddington to feel guilty enough eventually that maybe he hands down information.

Of course, the major problem here at the moment is that no one is altogether aware, save for Liz, that Kararina is alive. That’s why there are serious questions as to what she’s going to do with the Imam even after she finishes her “work” with him. Is she really going to let this guy loose on the outside world? For the time being, that feels doubtful.

Yet, no matter what happens or what the Imam knows, it’s fascinating that a relatively small character is on his way to becoming one of the most important names on The Blacklist moving forward.

What do you think is going on with Dembe’s Imam on The Blacklist season 7?

