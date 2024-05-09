Law & Order season 23 episode 13 spoilers: The big finale!

As you get prepared to see Law & Order season 23 episode 13 on NBC next week, here is a big reminder: The finale is on the way!

First and foremost, let’s note that “In Harm’s Way” is the title for the installment, and things are going to be dramatic almost right away. Why is that? Well, for starters, you are dealing with one of the most high-profile cases of the year … and it is also one that has huge ramifications for Tony Goldwyn’s still-somewhat-new character of Nicholas Baxter.

To learn more, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 13 synopsis below:

05/16/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a sports star is killed, Shaw and Riley suspect the shooter missed their intended target. Baxter’s daughter comes forward as a witness, but her public testimony could impact his re-election campaign with the confession of a family secret. TV-14

Remember that from the moment Goldwyn was announced here as a cast member, one of the things that was highlighted was his ambition. This is someone who wants to be known for taking on big cases, while also still keeping his hands clean. Yet, his daughter may end up causing a little bit of unintended trouble for him.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Well, this is interesting. The Law & Order franchise does not always rely on them, mostly due to the fact that there is not always a reason for it. We tend to think that instead, the focus here will remain largely on just producing a compelling hour of TV here that allows you to see Baxter in a new light — is there really anything else you should want here? We don’t think so.

Of course, here is your reminder that a season 24 renewal is already been confirmed, so you can watch with confidence and/or without fear of the future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

