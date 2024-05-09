Young Sheldon season 7 episode 13, 14 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on CBS you are going to see Young Sheldon season 7 episode 13, and there is so much to be excited and emotional about. It and episode 14 are airing back to back, and this will be a one-hour finale event.

We should note that in terms of the story, the network is not giving away much. After all, this is the rather-unhelpful synopsis for what lies ahead:

“Part 1” – YOUNG SHELDON ends its seven-year run with a must-see two-episode series finale. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in an unforgettable hour of television, on the series finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that it’s been known for a while that Parsons and Bialik would be back, nothing is a jaw-dropper on that front. Meanwhile, the easy assumption that we can make here is that this is when we could be saying more than just a goodbye to this show. Think in terms of the life of Sheldon Cooper as told in The Big Bang Theory.

One other thing to remember

This is not the end of the story for at least some of these characters. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are going to be starring in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, a spin-off that will be familiar and yet also different at the same exact time. This is a multi-camera sitcom and in some ways, it will be similar to The Big Bang Theory. This show will start up this fall, and we tend to think it’s possible that some other cast members could be turning up here and there.

