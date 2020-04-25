Killing Eve season 3 episode 3 sneak peek: Villanelle’s ‘gift’







This weekend will mark Killing Eve season 3 episode 3 airing on BBC America, and it’s going to be all sorts of dramatic. There’s going to be action, chaos, and intrigue … but also Villanelle visiting a toy store where she is surrounded by stuffed animals. That is the subject of the new sneak peek below, where Jodie Comer’s character is intent on sending some sort of message.

Want some more Killing Eve video discussion? Then be sure to check out some of the latest on episode 2 below! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

As dark of a show as Killing Eve may be sometimes, we like to think of this sneak peek as yet another example of just how funny this show can be — uproariously so, sometimes. At first, you see Villanelle calling the toy store that she’s in “psychopathic.” Then, she takes a stuffed bear and tries to record a message proclaiming that she wishes that she’d shot Eve in the head. It’s dark, demented, and everything that you would expect from this show.

Then, there’s another message — that Villanelle can’t stop thinking about eve. The twisted relationship between the two is one of the reasons why this series is so strong. We know already that Villanelle and Eve aren’t the same people that they once were and because of that, we’re pretty sure that they are eventually going to be on some sort of collision course. The main question that remains is just where they are going to be going. How will they link up again? For now, it seems like getting Eve on board as an investigator again is top priority — her life has become surrounded in disarray, and that is largely due to the aftermath of Kenny’s death.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve and what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: BBC America.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







