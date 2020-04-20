Killing Eve season 3 episode 2: Villanelle learns about Eve’s fate







We don’t think that it’s going to be all that much of a shock to anyone out there that Killing Eve season 3 episode 2 brought us Villanelle learning the truth about Eve’s fate. After all, this is something that has been teased in all sorts of previews for the season … and we know that it’s going to bring a strong reaction out of Jodie Comer’s character.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, the moment finally came about — and it’s all thanks to Konstantin himself choosing to hand down the news. If she didn’t have reason enough to be mad about with him already, he was the bearer of bad news here. She wasn’t happy … or was she? Was she even relieved? There was a beauty to how Comer played the scene, since we think that Eve gives her a sense of purpose. She hates her and still also loves her. They complete their existence in a way and without her, we saw Villanelle struggling to find a new place.

Take, for example, the storyline about Villanelle trying to be a mentor-of-sorts for other killers. As much entertainment as we had seeing her go undercover as a killer clown, we’re kinda glad that the story with Felix is already done and that guy is gone already. There’s no point in stretching that out.

Meanwhile, much of the episode for Carolyn was spent watching her wrestle with the grief that comes with losing Kenny — while also simultaneously understanding that getting others to understand what she is going through is so much easier said than done. Also, no one would be inclined to believe her that Kenny didn’t just jump; they would write off any suspicion as her being a mother and with that, an impartial source. We just know that there is something more here — there has to be — and that’s why Eve needs to be involved.

