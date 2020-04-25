When Calls the Heart season 7 finale: Who gets shot? Erin Krakow teases







The When Calls the Heart season 7 finale is just over a day away! We know that this will be a dramatic conclusion to the season, but also one where there could be a little bit of romance with the whole Lucas – Elizabeth – Nathan love triangle continuing to bubble over.

Yet, there’s one central mystery presented in the promo for the finale that really has everyone talking — who gets shot. What’s going to happen there? It’s a question that could define a big part of not just this episode, but also a possible season 8. It’s also a subject that Erin Krakow and Paul Greene discuss in the video below via Extra — while neither one of them confirm precisely who the person shot is, they are willing to tease and have a little bit of fun with it. They each know that the shooting is probably going to be a big part of the episode for many fans.

Krakow also notes that not every story is going to be resolved in the finale — which already has us wondering intently if there is going to be some sort of big cliffhanger that makes fans clamor even more for a season 8. There’s a real hope in this video that the series comes back, but that’s going to be up to the powers-that-be over at the Hallmark Channel. We do feel cautiously optimistic that more episodes are coming, especially if the writers did plan for some sort of unresolved story. Typically, showrunners aren’t as keen on doing that if they have some legitimate fear that they won’t be coming back for more episodes. They want fans to have closure.

Be prepared for this finale with all of the essentials — tissue boxes, good food, and also to watch it many times over. You could be discussing whatever happens here for some time after the fact, and you are probably going to be forced to wait until Christmas (at the earliest) in order to see what happens next.

